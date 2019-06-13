Woman, lover shoot themselves dead for 'failing in love'

crime

It seemed they shot themselves dead with two country-made pistols that were recovered from the spot

Barmer: A married woman and her paramour allegedly killed themselves in the district Thursday, police said. The deceased, identified as Anju Suthar and Shamkar Chaudhary, both aged 21, were allegedly in a relationship before the woman got married sometime ago, Chohtan circle officer (CO) Ajit Singh said. Both used a gun to kill themselves.

Prime facie, it seemed they shot themselves dead with two country-made pistols that were recovered from the spot, Bramer SP Rashi Dogra said. In an audio clip, recovered from their mobile phone, they said to have taken the extreme step because of 'failing in love', the circle officer added.

The bodies were sent to a hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, Singh said.

In another case, a senior health official was on Friday shot dead at point-blank range at her office in Punjab's Kharar by a man who later pumped a bullet into himself, police said.

The official, Neha Shorie, was posted with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar and dealt with licensing in Mohali and Ropar districts, they said. The accused, Balwinder Singh of Morinda, entered her office and fired three bullets from his licensed revolver at Shorie at around 11.40 am, a police official said. After firing bullets at the woman health officer, the accused tried to flee the spot on his motorcycle but was caught, the official said.

"The people nearby caught hold of him. After being held, he initially tried to threaten those who had caught hold of him by pointing his revolver towards them but when he found trapped, he fired at himself, the official added. Kharar DSP, who reached the spot, took the accused into custody. Singh is undergoing treatment at PGIMER at Chandigarh and is in a critical state, police said.

