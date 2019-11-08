Woman Maoist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward surrenders in Odisha

Raygada (Odisha): A woman Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs one lakh surrendered before police along with her two-month-old daughter here on Thursday. Parvati alias Rinky (27), a resident of Chattisgarh's Bijapur, lay down her weapons before Raygada SSP Saravana Vivek M to lead a normal life.

She had been working as a member of the Ghumura Dalam of Bansadhara-Ghumsara-Nagavali Divison of the banned organisation, CPI-Maoists. Parvati joined the Maoist cadre around eight years ago, a police statement said, adding that she was involved in many violent activities.

Disappointed with Maoist leaders' behaviour towards women cadres, Parvati got disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and decided to surrender and join the mainstream. She alleged that women cadres were exploited both mentally and physically by male cadres. "They are neither given any respect nor they are treated like male cadres," the police quoted her as saying.

Parvati alleged that her colleagues abandoned her after her pregnancy as she was of no use for them. The police have assured rehabilitation and monetary assistance to Parvati and her 2-month-old baby in accordance with the Odisha government's surrender policy.

