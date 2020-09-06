Woman marries 8 elderly men in 10 years, flees with jewellery and cash

In a case of matrimonial fraud, a woman allegedly tied the knot with 8 elderly men and fled with their cash and jewellery. The incidents came to light after a 66-year-old construction contractor from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who lost valuables worth Rs 15 lakh, registered a police complaint.

According to a report in Times Now, the construction contractor, identified as Jugal Kishore, was staying alone after his wife passed away last year and his son started living separately. He came across and advertisement in a newspaper by a Delhi-based matrimonial agency. In the advertisement, the agency stated that it finds matches for senior citizens and divorced people.

Kishore contacted the agency and the owner of the agency, identified as Manju Khanna, introduced him to Monica Malik. Monica informed that she is a divorcee. After few weeks of courtship, the two tied the knot in August 2019 and started living together.

However, after two months of marriage, Monica decamped with jewellery and cash. “On October 26, 2019, Monica fled with valuables worth Rs 15 lakh,” Kishore was quoted as saying.

After the incident, Kishore approached the matrimonial agency. But the agency owner threatened to file a false case against Kishore and demanded money. Later, Kishore found out about Monica’s previous husband and also learnt that he was also duped in a similar manner.

Kishore lodged a police complaint. During the investigation, police found that Monica had duped 8 elderly men in a similar manner in the past 10 years and all her marriages were fixed by the matrimonial agency owner.

Police registered a case against Monica, her family and the matrimonial agency under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 380 (theft), 384 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threat) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The probe is underway.

