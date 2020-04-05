Woman murders husband after he learns of her illicit affair with cousin

A woman in Agra slit her husband’s throat on the wee hours of Thursday, after he got to know about her affair with her cousin. According to the police, the woman was arrested, whereas her paramour cousin is on the run, The Times of India reported.

The woman, Raveena alias Rani was staying in Noida with her husband Vikram Thakur (22), who was working in a private firm, and their son. They had come to Agra to visit their family a week ago. According to the police, the cousin, identified as Pratap was the couple’s neighbour and was in an illicit relationship with Rani.

The police said that the duo killed Thakur at 2.30 am on Thursday. Pratap then fled the scene whereas Rani was arrested for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Vikram was found lying in a pool of blood in his bed.

According to the police, it was a pre-planned murder. The call records of Rani and Pratap were checked in which it was revealed that the two were in constant touch before committing the crime. The weapon used for the murder is also missing, they added.

