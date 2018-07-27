Woman mysteriously shot dead in Delhi after shopping spree

A medical examination was conducted but the woman died in the hospital. Later, during examination, injury marks were found on her stomach, said a senior police officer and the body was sent for postmortem

Representational picture

A woman in her late 30s was allegedly shot dead by a man in Shahdara's Dilshad Garden, the police said. Yesterday, the police were informed by the Swami Dayanand Hospital authorities that a woman was brought there by a group of three-four men who alleged that she was suffering from some health issue.

During investigation, police found that the deceased, Nishti, was known to one Usha. Police said Usha runs a boutique at her residence in Dilshad Garden and Nishti had gone to her house where she was allegedly shot at by one Sunny. The accused has been absconding since the incident, the officer said.

