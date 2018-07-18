Woman Naxal who had a reward of Rs 5 Lakhs on her head gunned down in Chhattisgarh

As many as 16 offences, including attacks on police teams, were registered against her at various police stations in the Manpur sub-division

A woman Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Manpur area of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Jarina Potai, who had a reward of Rs 5 Lakhs on her head, had been active in Manpur sub-division of Rajnandgaon district since 2005.

As many as 16 offences, including attacks on police teams, were registered against her at various police stations in Manpur sub-division.

The security personnel seized a 12 bore gun and other Naxal-related material from her possession.

The encounter took place around 8.30 am in a forest near Kondal hills when the security personnel were out on an anti-Maoist operation in the region.

