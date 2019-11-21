MENU

Woman orders coffee pods, room service robot delivers it

Published: Nov 21, 2019, 16:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Shanghai

The woman was baffled to see a robot waiting for her at her doorstep with the coffee pods she ordered for

Picture/Anna Fifield-Twitter
Picture/Anna Fifield-Twitter

Shanghai (China): When Anna Fifield, staying at a hotel in  Shaghani ordered for coffee pods from the room service, little did she know that she is in for a surprise. The journalist was baffled to see a robot waiting for her at her doorstep with the coffee pods she ordered for.

Fifield took to Twitter to express her excitement and posted a video of the robot delivering the coffee pods., with the captions, “I called for more coffee pods in my Shanghai hotel room and this is how they came to me:”

After sharing the video, some users shared the similar experience they faced in the comments, some told Fifield what the robot was telling her after delivering the pods. Some users also praised the innovation behind creating such machines.

One user asked if the robot knocked. Fifield said that it called the room to say that it was waiting for her at the doorstep.

The video received more than 29,900 likes and was retweeted over 6,300 times.

Loading...

