Woman orders coffee pods, room service robot delivers it

Shanghai (China): When Anna Fifield, staying at a hotel in Shaghani ordered for coffee pods from the room service, little did she know that she is in for a surprise. The journalist was baffled to see a robot waiting for her at her doorstep with the coffee pods she ordered for.

Fifield took to Twitter to express her excitement and posted a video of the robot delivering the coffee pods., with the captions, “I called for more coffee pods in my Shanghai hotel room and this is how they came to me:”

After sharing the video, some users shared the similar experience they faced in the comments, some told Fifield what the robot was telling her after delivering the pods. Some users also praised the innovation behind creating such machines.

Yup had the same pleasant surprise experience in Beijing last month for my water and the best part was no tips required lol pic.twitter.com/d7hZar3X1o — Richard N. Liu | åå¿µç¥ | ë¦¬ì²ë ë¦¬ì° | ãªãã£ã¼ãã»Nã»ãªã¥ã¼ð¨ð¦ (@richardliu18) November 20, 2019

I was staying in a hotel in South Korea last month. One of these robots pushed its way into the lift as I was trying to get out. I found myself talking to it saying let me out of the lift first. They need etiquette training. ð¤ — Mike Spinks (@mbspinks) November 20, 2019

One user asked if the robot knocked. Fifield said that it called the room to say that it was waiting for her at the doorstep.

it called my room to tell me it was waiting at the door for me — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 20, 2019

Love how it just rambles while it’s driving away — à¸à¸²à¸£à¹à¸¥à¸µà¸§à¸´à¸¥à¸ªà¸±à¸ð´‍â ï¸ð¹ð­ (@fishsauceisgood) November 20, 2019

The best part of this: it says you're the world's cutest person and asks if you'd like to take a selfie with it. It then says, "Come on, eggplant!" because that's what Chinese people say when they take photos. Thought you'd like to know since this knowledge makes it even better! — Lorelei Yang (@lorelei_y) November 20, 2019

Love that it’s still talking as it’s rolling away like it’s conversation is for anyone...or maybe it’s on Bluetooth ear buds w some friends and not even talking to you — Blair Haney (@HaneyOnthelow) November 20, 2019

Haha did you realize what the little robot was saying to you?



“Oh wow, you are the cutest human I have ever seen! How about a selfie? Ready? Say chee—“



and thats when you hit the button to shut the door and sent it away!! ððªð­ — Katherine Wu (@katherineykwu) November 20, 2019

This robot's impression of my coworkers' mannerisms is spot on. — Orange of Species (@toastfuker) November 20, 2019

Yeah, my hotel robot (looks the same!) in Shenzhen brought me cough drops this week. It has a little kid’s voice and barges onto the elevators too pic.twitter.com/T43jRD3i1Q — Trevor Curwin (@tcurwin) November 20, 2019

The video received more than 29,900 likes and was retweeted over 6,300 times.

