Woman orders pants online, loses Rs 35,000 to crooks while seeking refund

A woman from Ahmedabad became a victim of online fraud while attempting to buy pants from a website and lost Rs 35,000 in the process.

The woman, who runs tours and travel business from home, filed a police complaint against the website ethinicmania, according to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror.

The woman ordered pants from the website for Rs 199 on July 1. When she did not receive the delivery until July 8, she sent an email to the website but there was no response.

She searched for the customer care number on the Facebook page of ethinicmania. After getting the number, she called customer care. The fraudster told her that the item is out of stock and to get the refund she will have to download ‘anydesk app’.

The woman downloaded the app and she was asked to fill her debit card details. However, after filling the debit card details, Rs 34,907 was deducted from her bank account in multiple transactions. Following this, she filed a police complaint about online fraud.

