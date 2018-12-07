Woman poisoned to death over dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh

national

The complaint alleged that Rashim was being harassed for dowry by her husband, Tinku, who she married three years ago, and his family

Representational Picture

A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and in-laws over demands for dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday. The woman, Rashim, was found dead at her residence in Khedki village under Garhi Pukhta police station on Thursday evening, they said. According to a complaint lodged by her father, Rajender, Rashim's in-laws called her parents on Thursday and asked them to visit their daughter as she was unwell.



When Rashim's parents reached her residence, they found her dead and that her in-laws had fled, it said.

The complaint alleged that Rashim was being harassed for dowry by her husband, Tinku, who she married three years ago, and his family. The woman's family held a protest and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.



Police said five persons including Tinku have been booked. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, they said.

