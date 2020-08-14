Woman poses as cop, issues fake COVID-19 challans to make money

A 20-year-old woman was caught posing as a police ASI while donning a police uniform and issuing 'challans' for Covid-19 violations in Tilak Nagar in west Delhi. The woman was arrested after two policemen from Tilak Nagar police station grew suspicious.

A head constable patrolling the area noticed the woman wearing a police uniform issuing challans without a mask in Tilak Nagar. Sensing something amiss, the head constable called his colleague from Tilak Nagar police station who was in civilian clothes.

Constable Ashok came to the spot and he voluntarily stopped in front of the woman without a mask. She then asked him to pay the fine for not wearing a mask.

"When constable Ashok asked her about her bona fides, she told him she is from Police Station Tilak Nagar but he said he never saw her there, and she then panicked. She was asked to show her ID, but she could not," said a senior police officer.

The woman was identified as Tamanna Jahan, a resident of Shiv Vihar, Nilothi Extension, Nangloi.

"She confessed that due to her weak financial condition, she was posing as police officer to extort money from the public in the name of violation of Covid-19 guidelines. A fake challan book, cash worth Rs 800 and a police uniform was recovered from her. A case under relevant sections has been registered against her," said the officer.

