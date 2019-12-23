Woman proposes boyfriend with BMW car keys, house deed

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Beijing: Couples look for innovative ways to propose marriage to their partners. They choose exotic locations for an intimate proposal, propose in public or use quirky objects to seal the deal. At times, even women go down their knees and propose their partners for a lifetime of togetherness. Here’s a woman who proposed her boyfriend with keys to a BMW car and a house deed.

In a viral video, the woman from China, Xiaojing, 24, was dressed in a wedding gown and veil and surprised her boyfriend Xiaoke by proposing him with a bouquet of flowers, BMW car keys and a house deed.

Xiaojing planned the proposal to be held on December 11 which marked their first anniversary of dating. She proposed Xiaoke at the same venue where he asked her out last year. She presented a bouquet with the car keys in it and asked him, "I prepared all of this. There's a car and a house deed here. It doesn't matter if you have them or not, I still want to be with you. Will you marry me?" A surprised Xiaoke replied, "This is so unexpected. Yes, I will."

Xiaojing’s family helped her plan the proposal and sponsored the car and house, AsiaOne reported. She also was quoted saying, when asked about taking this decision, "He's usually the one taking care of me and making sacrifices for me. I really want to do something for him."

She further added, "What I want — more than material goods — is love. I don't think that it always has to be the man in the relationship providing [a house and car]. More than that, I want him to be devoted and caring after our marriage (sic)."

