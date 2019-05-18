Woman purchases bikini, ends up looking like a 'smurf' after it leaves stains on her

hatke

The woman hand washed her bikini as soon as she got home and was left surprised when the water turned entirely blue

Representational Pic

A 22-year-old woman was left literally 'stained blue like a smurf' when she took one of her relaxing spa breaks and this is all thanks to her 60 pounds bikini.

The woman, identified as Alisa, purchased a blue and gold sequined set from a shopping portal but was left shocked when the dye from the print went on to leave stains on her skin.

The woman hand washed her bikini as soon as she got home and was left surprised when the water turned entirely blue.

The 22-year-old woman, after contacting the company, went on to find out from them a very tiny but important detail - you can't actually swim in it!

Also Read: Pakistani man wears burqa on dinner date with wife; Twitter goes crazy

The description given online clearly stated that it's only for 'poolside posing'.

As reported by Mirror Online, Alisha said, "I was in a spa when I wore it so I was stained blue like a smurf, I was just in shock really it was funny looking back. And then I hand washed as they suggested and it was just pouring out, it smelt awful so I was concerned then. It’s only for “poolside posing” and they’ll still charge you 60 pounds a set, absolutely laughable."

The 22-year-old woman also shared the photos of her bikini online to warn other buyers before they decide to make an online purchase.

Also Read: Woman is 'exhausted' after having seven one night stands in a week

Alisa continued, "I thought to post it on twitter because it is pretty funny. It's also mad how Instagram influences have led to these sort of products being produced in mainstream fashion. It's opened my eyes to fast fashion and I wouldn’t buy from them again."

The company from where she purchased the bikini also went on to apologise and refund her the amount.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates