Woman raped by 3 men on pretext of job in Delhi

According to her complaint, she was brought to Delhi five months ago, when she was a minor and was confined in a house in Govindpuri by one Ashiqul Sheikh (24), they said



Representational Picture

An 18-year-old woman from West Bengal, who was lured to Delhi on the pretext of providing a job, was allegedly raped by three men in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said today. According to her complaint, she was brought to Delhi five months ago, when she was a minor and was confined in a house in Govindpuri by one Ashiqul Sheikh (24), they said.

She alleged that Sheikh, along with his associates, Raju Sheikh (30), and a friend, whom she did not know, raped her on multiple occasions, police said. She alleged that they used to force her to make physical relations with other men and if she objected, they would threaten her and slit her wrists, they said. The police registered a case on March 31.

They allegedly sold her to a man in Jaipur, but she managed to escape from there and approached the Jaipur police on March 29, police said. The Jaipur Police referred the matter to their counterparts in Delhi after registering a zero FIR. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Ashiqul and Raju were arrested from Duggal Colony on Monday. Police said that they are looking for the other accused.

