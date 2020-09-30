Woman raped by two men on pretext of offering role in television soaps

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A woman in Mohali was raped by two men on the pretext of being offered roles in television soaps. The alleged incident took place at Zirakpur hotel on the intervening night of September 25 and 26.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she was taken to the hotel at Lohgarh Road on September 25 by a friend. The woman's friend told her that the two men are from Mumbai and they had edited reality shows and were looking for a new face for TV soaps, reports Hindustan Times.

The woman said that after the meeting, the two men offered her a cold drink and said that she has been shortlisted for the role. The two men then raped her after the friend left the room, the woman stated in her complaint.

The Mohali police registered a case against Dinesh and Sunil Ram of Nasik under Sections 376D of the Indian Penal Code. The accused are yet to be arrested.

