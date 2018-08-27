Woman 'saved a lot of lives' from fire in Chicago: Authorities

international

Firefighters continue to work at the scene of a residential fire where eight people perished, including six children in Chicago. Pic/AFP

Authorities say a woman returning from work who called 911 about a deadly apartment fire in Chicago saved lives by knocking on doors to alert others to get out. Eight people, including six children, were killed when the fire broke out in the three-story building before dawn yesterday.

Two other people were hospitalised in very critical condition. Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters the woman who was returning from work saw smoke and called 911 around 4 am.

Before firefighters arrived, she began knocking on doors to alert people about the fire and give them a chance to escape. Santiago says the woman "saved a lot of lives." Fire department officials say those killed were all from the same residence. At least one firefighter was injured and was hospitalized in good condition.

