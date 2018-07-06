Woman scales Statue of Liberty to protest Donald Trump's immigration policy

The 44-year-old woman identified as Therese Patricia Okoumou, an immigrant from Democratic Republic of the Congo staged the dramatic protest against Trump's tough immigration policy that has separated nearly 2,000 children from their parents.

An immigrant woman who scaled up the stone pedestal of the iconic Statue of Liberty to protest Donald Trump's controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy has been arrested after a three hour-long standoff with the police amid US' Independence Day celebrations.

Lawyer could run against Trump

Former porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti announced that he would run for President in 2020 if US President Donald Trump runs for re-election. Avenatti took to his Twitter handle saying, "only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the 'King.'" Avenatti added, "If he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever