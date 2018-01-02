Woman seeks MEA help in bringing daughter from Saudi

A Hyderabadi woman on Monday appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to bring her daughter stranded in Saudi Arabia's Dammam back to India



A Hyderabadi woman on Monday appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to bring her daughter stranded in Saudi Arabia's Dammam back to India. Rayeesa said her daughter Safora Begum used to work as a lab technician here when a visa agent lured them of a better job opportunity in Dammam.

'The visa agent said that they will make the passport for free and offered a good job in Hospital in Saudi. Their names were Sammi and Musa. They send my daughter to Dammam but did not provide any job. She was instead forced to work in a house as a maid,' Rayeesa told ANI. Narrating her ordeal, Rayeesa said they made several appeals to the visa agents to bring her back but they refused. Rayeesa claimed that her daughter was being tortured and harassed in Dammam.

'They shifted my daughter to two to three places. One day, she surreptitiously ran away from the house and approached the Indian embassy for help. Later, the owner reached there and promised that they will send her back, but they did not do anything,' she added. The disappointed mother has now urged Swaraj to help in bringing her daughter back.

