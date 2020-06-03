Woman seeks Sonu Sood's help in getting away from her husband; actor's offer will make you go ROFL

Sonu Sood has been making headlines for a lot of good reasons. He has been arranging buses for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai so that they can reach home safe and sound. Taking the help of Twitter, the actor has been working tirelessly for the migrant workers. Sonu has been active on Twitter and makes a point to reply to almost everyone posting on his Twitter feed. While some of his replies win hearts for his humble efforts, some of them make us laugh out loud.

Case in point, a social media user sought the Dabangg actor's help to transport either her husband out of the house or her to her mother’s house. "@SonuSood I am staying with my husband from Janta Curfew to lock down 4. Can u either send him or send me to my mother’s house, as I can't stay with him any more", she tweeted to the actor.

To this, the actor had a hilarious reply. Sonu Sood tweeted, "I have a better plan... let me send both of you to Goa. What say? (sic)".

The 46-year-old actor has been hailed by the media for arranging hasslefree passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes. Recently, the actor came across a picture posted by a social media user that took him back to his struggling days. The user unearthed a picture of his old train pass from 20 years ago when he himself would travel by trains.

"One who has struggled in life can understand another person's pain. Sonu Sood once would travel the local train with a pass worth Rs 420", read the tweet. The actor took note of this tweet, retweeted it and wrote, "Life is a full circle (sic)".

A couple of days back, the Dabangg actor had come across a funny tweet from a social media user seeking his help so that he could meet his girlfriend. Sood came up with a witty reply that will leave you in splits. The actor replied, "Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (Spend some time apart and see brother, it will also be a test of your true love)."

Before this, one social media user had asked the actor if he could take him to a liquor shop. Sood promptly replied, "Brother, I can help you get home from the liquor shop. Let me know if you need help."

In a recent interview with IANS, the actor spoke about his social work. He said, "I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them. Otherwise, they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating for their travels, for permissions from different states".

He added: "When I see these migrants and all those who are suffering, I feel that we have lost the respect of being a human. I can't sleep properly in the night because the thoughts keep coming in my mind. The entire day I am reading emails, noting down their phone numbers, trying to call them. There are hundreds of them. I wish I could drive them personally to their villages day and night and reunite them with their families."

