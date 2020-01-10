Woman sells her hair for Rs 150 to feed three kids

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Salem: A 31-year-old woman, whose husband committed suicide seven months ago and left her neck deep in debt, sold her hair for Rs 150, as she needed money to buy food for her children.

On Friday, Prema, the widow of Selvam ran out of money and with her three children, aged five, three and two years, she approached every person she knew and asked for money, a Times of India report read. However, none of her neighbours or relatives helped her.

The report said a man approached her and offered to buy her hair to make wigs. She then went inside her hut, chopped her hair and sold it for Rs150. She then bought food for Rs 100 and went to a neabry shop to ask for a bottle of insecticide.

The shopkeeper sensed something amiss and refused to sell it to her.

"She then attempted to consume poisonous arali seeds (nerium oleander). Fortunately, her sister stopped her from consuming it," G Bala, a graphic designer who posted about Prema's plight on social media was quoted as saying in the report. Bala also helped her crowd fund financial support.

Prema and her husband Selvam were working as daily wage labourers in a brick kin.

Selvam had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh, as he wanted to set up a small business, but he was cheated by people and eventally was in debt which led to his suicide.

Prema was then shattered and saddened by the suffering for her children, after which, she decided

to end her life. After Bala put up a post on social media, the Salem district administration alsos sanctioned her monthly widow pension. Bala also helped her collect Rs1.45 lakh through crowd funding.

The report said Prema was so moved by his Facebook post that she asked him to take it down.

"I am so overwhelmed by the support of people. I will never even think of committing suicide again. I want to give a good education to my children and take them out of this penury," Prema was quoted as saying in the report.