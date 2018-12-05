Woman set ablaze by harassers dies in hospital

national

The NHRC is also said to have sent a notice to the UP government over the tragic incident

Representational picture

A 35-year-old Uttar Pradesh woman succumbed to burn injuries Tuesday, days after she alleged being set ablaze by five men on resisting harassment by them, police said. According to a complaint filed by the woman's mother, she was returning home on November 24 when the men attacked her in Shahjahanpur's Tilhar area.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Bareilly where she succumbed to injuries Tuesday. The police said it has registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. In a statement given to a magistrate, the woman before her death mentioned the names of the five men who had attacked her.

"The woman said that she was harassed by them when she was returning home. She also said in the statement to the magistrate that they had allegedly poured kerosene on her and then set her afire," a police statement said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. The NHRC is also said to have sent a notice to the UP government over the tragic incident.

