Woman set herself on fire due to alleged harassment by husband, succumbs after 18 days

A 35-year-old woman, who had allegedly set herself on fire due to harassment by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtra's Jalna district on August 11, succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Saturday, police said.

Man who murdered, entombed female friend at home gets life term

The deceased is identified as Asha Mittal. As per the complaint lodged with the police, Asha's husband and in-laws used to cast aspersions on her character. She had allegedly doused herself with some sanitizer and set herself ablaze at her residence here, an official

said.

Police have booked four persons but no arrest is made so far, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news