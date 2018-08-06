Woman sexually harassed by 4 men in Uttar Pradesh

crime

The incident took place last evening under Kotwali Police Station, SHO Anil Kaperwal said

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by four men when she was going for her tuitions in Rohana village in the district, police said today.

The incident took place last evening under Kotwali Police Station, SHO Anil Kaperwal said. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the woman was sexually harassed by the four men when she was on her way for tuition. The police registered a case against the four, the SHO added.

