22-year-old woman shot at by husband in Dwarka

Representational picture

A 22-year-old woman was injured yesterday after she was allegedly shot at by her husband in Dwarka's Mahavir Enclave, police said. The incident took place when the woman came to her mother's residence. She went to take water from the refrigerator when her husband shot at her and fled, a senior officer said.

The woman sustained injuries in her lower back. However, she was declared fit for statement by the doctor, the officer said. In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that her husband was unemployed. He used to work as an ambulance driver in a hospital and was addicted to drugs. They shared bitter relationship as he used to demand money from her for drugs, police said.

The couple has been married for five years now, he said. A case has been registered and the accused is yet to be arrested, the officer added.

