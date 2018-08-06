Woman shot at by jilted lover after she breaks-up with him

crime

They were in a relationship but the woman ended it. He attacked the victim at her relative's house, police said. The condition of the woman, who is a chartered accountant, is stable

A man allegedly shot at a 24-year-old woman in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area after she broke-up with him, police said on Sunday. The incident took place last night, following which the man was arrested, they said.

The accused, who works with a jagran mandal, had been harassing the woman, they said. Yesterday, when he learnt that the woman was at her relative's house, he went there, and shot at her as soon as she opened the door, police said.

Hearing the gunshots, the victim's relatives rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital, they said. The man was arrested from Shahdara, police said.

