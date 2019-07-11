Woman shot at in Dwarka, probe underway

crime

The victim was going through a matrimonial or family dispute, police stated. Investigation in the case is underway and a few suspects have also been nabbed by cops

Representational image

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was injured after being shot at by gunmen on Thursday in national capital's Dwarka area. The victim identified as Kiren sustained an injury on her neck and has been admitted in a nearby hospital. Kiren is a resident of Dwarka's Sector-12, the area where she was attacked. The victim was going through a matrimonial or family dispute, police stated. Investigation in the case is underway and a few suspects have also been nabbed by cops.

In another incident, a man was allegedly shot dead by an unknown miscreant at his residence located in Seelampur. The deceased person has been identified as Noor Mohammad. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-East Delhi, police have detained a suspect in this case who was allegedly caught stealing a woman's purse during a function at Mohammad's residence, two days ago. He allegedly gave a death threat to Mohammad when he was caught stealing at his residence.

With inputs from ANI

