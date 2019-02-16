Woman shot dead by great grandson in Uttar Pradesh over land dispute

crime

According to Circle Officer Mohd. Rizwan, the accused, identified as Usman, shot the victim, Rahisa, inside her home over a land dispute. The victim died at the spot, Rizwan said

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A 60-year-old woman was shot dead by her great-grandson in a village here apparently over a land dispute, police said Saturday. The incident took place Friday evening at Nagla Rahi village in the district under the Charthawal police station limits, they said.

According to Circle Officer Mohd. Rizwan, the accused, identified as Usman, shot the victim, Rahisa, inside her home over a land dispute. The victim died at the spot, Rizwan said, adding that a case was registered and police were searching for the accused.

In another incident, a woman was arrested for allegedly killing her 12-year-old-sister after the latter learned about her illicit relationship with two men, a police official said on Saturday. Himanshi was found dead near her house at Kapur Ghar village, he said.

During the investigation, police found that Kajal killed her minor sister with the help of her two lovers Mohit and Bharat Vir, he said. Police arrested Kajal on Friday while efforts were underway to nab her two lovers, the official added

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever