Woman shot dead by militants in Pulwama

Published: Jun 05, 2019, 11:56 IST | mid-day online desk

"Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a police official said.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Srinagar: Militants shot dead a woman and injured a man on Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a police official said.

He said the deceased woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano. Soon, after the incident both were shifted to a hospital, however, the girl was declared brought dead, while the condition of the boy is said to be critical.

