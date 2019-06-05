Woman shot dead by militants in Pulwama

national

"Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a police official said.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Srinagar: Militants shot dead a woman and injured a man on Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a police official said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Narbal village of Kakapora, Pulwama district where terrorists fired at a woman while leaving a youth injured, today. The woman was declared brought dead to hospital while the youth is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/DEWdLZLDo7 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists fired at a woman in Narbal village of Kakapora, Pulwama district, today. One youth has received injuries. The woman was declared brought dead to hospital while the youth is in critical condition. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

A woman shot dead by suspected terrorists in Narbal Kakapora area of #Pulwama, #JammuAndKashmir today morning.



This is how these coward militants are ruining this holy festival.#Kashmir #EidUlFitr — Khushboo (@KhushbooTweets) June 5, 2019

He said the deceased woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano. Soon, after the incident both were shifted to a hospital, however, the girl was declared brought dead, while the condition of the boy is said to be critical.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates