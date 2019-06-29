Woman shot dead by unknown assailant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

national

On Friday, a woman was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Garhi village near Gudamba Police Station here. The deceased has been identified as Prema Devi, who was shot dead on Friday night.

"As soon as we got the information, our team along with the district authorities reached the spot. The shooter has not been identified yet" Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar told ANI.

The woman was shot in the head and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors. Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, on Thursday, Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants the police said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said. Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to Sarvodaya hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Rathi said the whole incident was caught on CCTV camera and 12 spent cartridges were recovered from the crime scene. He further said the attack appears to be pre-planned and the assailants, who came in a vehicle, knew that Chaudhary would come to the gym. The Congress leader was alone at the time of the incident and the bullets hit him in the neck and chest, Rathi said. The body was handed over to Chaudhary's family after post-mortem, he added.

A murder case has been registered and police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused, the officer said, adding, several police teams have also been formed to search for them. Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "The killing of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana. May Chaudharuy's soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss."

