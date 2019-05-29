Woman SI found murdered in police transit hostel in UP's Bareilly

national

After getting no response when he called out, Varma peeped inside only to find the SI lying on the floor with her head severely injured. DIG Rajesh Kumar Pandey said police are investigating the case from all angles

Bareilly (UP): A 42-year-old woman sub inspector was brutally killed in a transit hostel adjacent to the Police Lines here, police said on Wednesday. The sub inspector (SI), Reena Kumari, was found dead with her head smashed Tuesday night, they said.

Originally hailing from Amroha, the SI was posted in the intelligence unit and was living alone at the hostel after sending her son to Delhi for studies two days ago, police said. The household belongings were found scattered all over the place and it appears that the assailants also took her mobile phone with them, they said.

The incident came to light when SSI Manoj Varma, living in the neighbourhood, found her door open. After getting no response when he called out, Varma peeped inside only to find the SI lying on the floor with her head severely injured. DIG Rajesh Kumar Pandey said police are investigating the case from all angles.

