Woman sits on snakes who were mating, gets bitten and dies in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident that happened on Wednesday in Riyanv village in Gorakhpur, a woman while talking on the phone sat down on a pair of snakes, got bitten and died minutes later. According to veterinary experts, the snakes were apparently mating when the woman sat on them.

The victim identified as Gita was talking to her husband Jai Singh Yadav who works in Thailand, on phone. A pair of snakes had entered the house and were apparently mating on the bed which had a printed bed cover.

When Gita walked into the room while talking on the phone, she sat down on the bed without seeing the snakes. The snakes bit her and within minutes, she fell unconscious. Other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

When the family members and neighbours returned to her room, the snakes were still there on the bed which is when angry neighbours beat the snakes to death.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

