Woman, son arrested for setting ablaze daughter-in-law

On July 20, the accused allegedly poured kerosene over the woman and set her ablaze following which she died, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said

Representational image

The mother-in-law and husband of a 24-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly burning her to death, the police said on Sunday.

The victim got married to Sangam Vayle (30), a resident of the Ambernath town, in May 2016 and since then he and his family started harassing her, branding her as "bad omen".

On July 20, the accused allegedly poured kerosene over the woman and set her ablaze following which she died, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Based a complaint lodged by the victim's family members, the police registered an offence and arrested Vayle and his 60-year-old mother Lilabai on July 20, she said.

The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including murder, cruelty and punishment for dowry death, by the Hill Line police at Ulhasnagar, Narkar said. An investigation is on in the case, the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever