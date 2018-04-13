Woman stabbed by man in Delhi

A suspect was picked up by the police for interrogation. Further investigation is underway



Representational picture

A 32-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by a man in Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Thursday. The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital under critical condition, according to police.



A suspect was also picked up by the police for interrogation. Further investigation is underway.

