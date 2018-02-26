Woman stabbed for resisting robbery in Muzaffarnagar

Prema was alone in the house last evening when the incident took place. She was admitted to a hospital with severe injuries, Station House Officer, Harsharan Sharma said

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was stabbed by a group of men after she tried to stop them from robbing valuables from her house in the Ankit Vihar locality in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday.

Prema was alone in the house last evening when the incident took place. She was admitted to a hospital with severe injuries, Station House Officer, Harsharan Sharma said.

The woman is the wife of an executive engineer of the irrigation department.

