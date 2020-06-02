Woman steals baby, gets caught after distributing cake

This picture has been used for representational purposes

After the doctors informed Seema Shukla that she would not be able to conceive a child, the woman stole a newborn from the Queen Mary's Hospital here and has now landed in jail with her husband.

It was a cake that she had distributed among her neighbours to celebrate the baby's arrival that led to her arrest. The incident took place on May 24 when Seema stole a 12-day-old child from the hospital.

Her husband, who sells snacks near the Queen Mary's Hospital had informed his wife about the child.

The child's father Jagdish Pihani had lodged an FIR at the Chowk police station of his baby going missing from the hospital.

Jagdish's wife Mamta had given birth to a child through C-section on May 13 but had to undergo another surgical procedure on May 24.

While Mamta was being taken for surgery, her husband Jagdish handed over the baby to a woman whose face was covered. He apparently presumed her to be a hospital staffer. When he returned, the woman and the child were missing.

He lodged the complaint with the police that scanned the CCTV footage, interrogated people from nearly 250 families and questioned eunuchs and then caught Seema and Sanjay on Monday.

Station House Officer, Vishwajeet Singh, said, "We scanned CCTV footage of areas around the hospital. The woman was spotted at Daliganj crossing on a rickshaw. From there she was caught taking a turn towards River Bank Colony. During interrogation of various families living in the area, one man informed that cake was distributed near a semi-constructed house where the couple lived on rent. Sanjay confessed to the crime during interrogation."

Sanjay, meanwhile, said that his wife had been under depression since she suffered a miscarriage and the doctors told her that she would not conceive again.

