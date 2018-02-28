Woman strangles 7-month-old son to death after husband mentally tortures her

Not being able to face her husband's constant mental torture, a woman from Visapur village strangulated her seven-month-old son to death on Sunday night



Accused Sunita Chavan

Not being able to face her husband's constant mental torture, a woman from Visapur village strangulated her seven-month-old son to death on Sunday night. Confessing her crime before the Tasgaon police, accused Sunita Chavan said that her husband thought that the baby was born out of an illicit relationship, as she became pregnant two months into their marriage. She was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Soon after the incident, deceased Aaryan Chavan's grandfather Dinkar Tambekar had filed a complaint with the police. Based on it, they registered a case and started investigating the matter. Umesh Dandile, assistant police inspector of Tasgaon police station, who is investigating the case, said, "Initially, the child's parents informed us that he died in sleep as he had high fever. After we sent the body for post-mortem at a Miraj-based hospital, it was found that he was strangulated and his mouth was gagged. Thereafter, we called his parents Sunita and Arjun Chavan and interrogated them. That is when she confessed to her crime."

He further said, "As Sunita became pregnant within two months of their marriage, her husband suspected that the baby was born out of an illicit relationship. What made him more suspicious was the fact that Aaryan looked like one of his wife's maternal cousins. Hence, she was scared that her husband would disown her."

