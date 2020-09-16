Woman strangulates boyfriend with belt, throws belongings into Yamuna

In a bizarre incident, a 24-year-old woman strangled her boyfriend with the help of her brother and a friend using a belt and threw his personal belongings like wallet, mobile and helmet into the Yamuna before escaping to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The trio also left the body of the deceased near his house in Wazirabad in Delhi so that no suspicion is raised over their involvement. All three accused persons have been arrested.

On interrogation, they disclosed that the deceased person, Sahil, was in a relationship with one Varsha for a long time. On the intervening night of September 10 and 11, Sahil went to the rented accommodation of his girlfriend.

The police said that Sahil brought liquor which they all consumed. Thereafter, Sahil started getting personal with Varsha, which was not accepted due to the presence of her brother Akash.

"The altercation between Sahil and Varsha escalated and in a fit of rage, Varsha, Akash and their friend Ali strangulated Sahil with his own belt. They initially decided to take him to the hospital but finding no pulse, they decided to dispose of Sahil's body near his house so that no one could accuse them," said DCP North Anto Alphonse.

They hired an auto and informed the driver that he was a patient and was required to be taken to Wazirabad where they threw the body onto the street near Sahil's house.

Thereafter, all the three left for Shahjahanpur in UP in order to escape the law. It was also revealed that they threw Sahil's mobile phone, wallet, and helmet into the Yamuna river before escaping.

After technical surveillance, the police tracked down Varsha in Udhranpur village in Hardoi district. Varsha was found there along with her brother Akash and Ali at the house of her distant relative.

