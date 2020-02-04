Men throw hot cooking oil on 24-year-old after she resists kidnap bid

Agra: A 24-year-old woman in Agra's Gadi Daya village suffered burns after three men barged into her house and threw hot cooking oil on her during an alleged kidnapping bid. The incident happened on Saturday evening when the three men attacked the women, The Times of India reported.

The girl’s father, Chotelal alleged that she was preparing evening snacks when the men barged into the house to kidnap her. When she resisted, they threw the hot oil on her. The girl alleged that the men were passing lewd comments on her and she was attacked when she confronted them.

According to the police, the girl sustained burns on the right side of her face, shoulder and back. The three accused, identified by the police as Ghanoranjan Singh (35), his younger brother Mohit (28) and brother-in-law Amardeep (30) stay in the same neighbourhood as her and have not yet been arrested. They have been booked under sections 364 (kidnapping for murder), 511 (attempt to commit offences), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, primary probe ruled out a kidnap attempt as the girl suffered the burns as she fell on the pan filled with hot oil, after Ghanoranjan slapped her in the fit of rage after she verbal abused him.

The local inspector said that Ghanoranjan owed the Chotelal Rs 50,000 which he failed to return. On Saturday, Chotelal was having a heated argument with Ghanoranjan, when the girl intervened and verbally abused the latter. Ghanoranjan then slapped her. Chotelal was insisting that it was the lewd comments by the accused that lead to the incident.

