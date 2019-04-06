Woman suffers serious injuries after stabbed by husband

national

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was seriously injured after being stabbed allegedly by her husband, police said on Saturday. SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said the father of the woman filed a complaint with the police alleging that his daughter was attacked with a knife by her husband, a police constable who was suspended from the service recently, over a family dispute.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said.

In another incident, a woman was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of people after her son eloped with a girl of his village, police said on Saturday. Guddu eloped with a girl of Vilayat Nagar village. Infuriated over the incident, a group of villagers attacked his mother on Friday, injuring her seriously.

According to Station House Officer G S Gill, police have registered a case. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. In another incident, suspecting his wife's fidelity, a 37-year old man allegedly killed her by attacking her with a cricket bat and strangling her with a wire at their house in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, police said.

