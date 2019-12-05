Woman throws acid on husband's girlfriend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Visakhapatnam: A 30-year-old woman in Vishakapatnam sustained burn injuries on her face after her woman threw acid on her body on Wednesday. She was helped by the locals who took her to a hospital to treat her wounds and she is said to be out of danger, reported The Times of India.

According to the sources, the victim, who is said to be in a relationship with her attacker’s husband, was harmed following an argument with the woman that prompted the latter to throw acid on her. The woman, who has not been identified by the police, had reportedly warned the victim to stay away from her husband.

The police said that the victim has refused to file a complaint in this matter.

