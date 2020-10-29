Woman throws acid on estranged boyfriend after quarrel, arrested

A woman, who allegedly attacked her estranged boyfriend with acid, was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Tripura court. The victim has been shifted to a hospital in Agartala and his condition is said to be critical. The attack took place on October 19.

The accused woman, identified as Binita Santal, was arrested on Tuesday after a complaint was lodged by the brother of the victim, Soumen Santal.

According to a report in NDTV, the attacker and the victim hail from the same village in Khowai district and were living outside the state since last year.

“Last September, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they both returned home. Since the return, the victim had been avoiding Binita and even blocked her number, which enraged her,” an official at Khowai police station was quoted as saying.

However, Binita convinced Soumen to meet her and came prepared with the acid. They engaged in a quarrel that further angered Binita and she threw acid at his face and left.

There have been, at least, three cases of acid attack in October from various parts of India.

On Monday, a 37-year-old mother of three was critically injured in Haryana's Panipat after two masked men threw acid on her face and sped away.

On October 13, three minor sisters, aged 17, 12 and 7 years, were attacked with a chemical by an unidentified person while they were sleeping on the terrace of their house in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

