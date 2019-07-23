Woman throws ailing infant from 4th floor of Trauma Centre in Lucknow

crime

The alleged incident occurred while her husband and brother-in-law were sleeping outside the trauma centre

Representational Image

Lucknow: In what can be called as a shocking incident, a mother had allegedly thrown her three-month-old baby from the fourth floor of the Trauma Centre in Lucknow citing poor health of her infant. The alleged incident occurred while her husband and brother-in-law were sleeping outside the trauma centre.

According to ANI report, the accused mother cooked up a false story about her baby being missing from the hospital. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused mother had allegedly thrown the infant herself as the baby was suffering jaundice.

The accused mother has been arrested after her husband filed an FIR against her. Police said that the infant was born at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on April 23 and had developed jaundice. Later, the infant was admitted to KGMU Hospital on May 26 and was undergoing treatment. Upset over the poor health of her child, the woman took a drastic step and allegedly threw her own child, informed her husband.

With inputs from ANI

