Woman trafficked to Saudi Arabia, kin seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

In yet another case of human trafficking, a woman was allegedly trafficked to Saudi Arabia on the pretext of being offered a job



Sushma Swaraj

In yet another case of human trafficking, a woman was allegedly trafficked to Saudi Arabia on the pretext of being offered a job. The victim, who left for the UAE five years ago, was allegedly offered a good job in Saudi Arabia by an agent. However, upon reaching the country, the victim was not paid her dues on time or given any refreshments by the employer.

Unable to bear the torture, the victim ran away from the employer but was later handed over by the police, and subsequently threatened by the employer, 'She (victim) went to Saudi Arabia for a job she received through agents based out of Hyderabad and Mumbai. I was told she would return in two years' time, but it has been five years since then. She's not given salary or allowed to talk to us. She is not given enough food either. I would like to appeal to our External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help bring her back home,' the victim's sister told ANI.

The victim's kin also stated that they tried to establish contact with the agents, but no response was received.

