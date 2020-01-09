Woman tutor inserts pencil in sisters' private parts, records video; arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 19-year-old tutor and her boyfriend have been arrested for undressing two of her students, aged six and three, and inserting a pencil in their private parts and recording it on camera.

The woman then sent the video to her boyfriend, a Times of India report read. The girls' parents beat up the woman and her boyfriend before handing them to the cops.

According to the girls' parents, on Tuesday evening, the younger sister complained of pain in her private parts after coming from tuitions. When her mother asked her how she was injured, the girl narrated the incident.

The mother then confronted the elder sister, who corroborated the incident.

"The girls told police that when they cried out in pain, the tutor dressed them again and resumed teaching," Mhow police station in-charge , Abhay Nema, was quoted as saying in the report.

The girls' family then went to the tutor's home and beat her up before handing her over to the police. The report said the woman was booked for unnatural sexual acts under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. The woman's boyfriend, too, was arrested from his home.

