Woman, two others arrested for killing former boyfriend in Raigad

The killing came to light on Thursday when the decomposed body of 26-year-old Nandu Kalekar was found near the railway tracks at Damat village in Neral tehsil

Three persons including a woman have been arrested for allegedly killing her former boyfriend in neighbouring Raigad district. The killing came to light on Thursday when the decomposed body of 26-year-old Nandu Kalekar was found near the railway tracks at Damat village in Neral tehsil, a Raigad police official said.

Kalekar, hailing from Wanjarpada of Karjat, had gone missing on October 13. Investigation found that Kalekar had made several phone calls to his girlfriend Nisha Virle (22), the police official said. When called by police for questioning, Virle said she did not his whereabouts.

After finding Kalekar's body on Thursday, police again called Virle and her current boyfriend Anil Raut (27) for interrogation. The two allegedly admitted to killing Kalekar with the help of Mangesh Bhaware (22), the official said, adding that all three were then arrested.

Virle and Raut had affair and therefore they allegedly decided to remove Kalekar from the way, the official said. The accused allegedly gave a cold drink laced with sedatives to Kalekar and strangled him after he became unconscious, he said.

A court sent them in police custody till November 21. Further probe is on.

