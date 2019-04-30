Woman ultra carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty held in Chhattisgarh

national

She was picked up from Aranpur police station area by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police during a search operation

Representational image

Dantewada: A Naxal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head for her alleged involvement in launching attacks on security forces and killing villagers, was arrested on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said. The ultra, identified as Kosi alias Mangli, is a member of the Malangir area committee of Maoists, a police official said.

She was picked up from Aranpur police station area by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police during a search operation. Kosi has been active in Barrem, Nilawaya, Potali, Nahadi and Kakadi villages of the district from the past several years, he said. She was allegedly involved in various deadly attacks on security forces and murder of villagers in the area, the official said. "Kosi was allegedly involved in the Mailwada landmine attack in March 2016 wherein seven CRPF personnel were killed, and in the Cholnar attack that claimed lives of five policemen after Naxals blew up their anti-landmine vehicle in April 2015," the official added.

Recently, As the people turned up to vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Naxals triggered an IED blast near a polling booth in Etapalli in Gadchiroli district, police said. Voting was underway when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Gadchiroli is among the seven seats where polling is underway during the first phase of elections in Maharashtra.

