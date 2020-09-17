Woman under home quarantine found dead, husband at large

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A woman in-home quarantine was found murdered at her house in Chandigarh's Sector 23 on Wednesday morning. According to police officials, the deceased, identified as Jyoti Singh, was found wrapped in a blanket in her government accommodation.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the police have registered a case of murder against the woman's husband Mandeep Singh, who is at large. The alleged incident came to light when the police brought the deceased's 13-year-old son back to his house in Chandigarh from Ludhiana after he was found roaming alone under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the boy told the police that his father had taken him to Ludhiana and since then he had gone missing. Ram Rattan, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 17, Chandigarh, said, "The couple's son was found by the police in Ludhiana. He told the police there that he is from Chandigarh so when we brought him home, his mother's body was found."

The woman was an employee in the UT education department, a police officer said.

