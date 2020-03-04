Woman walks into police station, says she slit live-in partner's throat

The police arrested a 25-year-old woman after she walked into the Sinhagad police station on Tuesday and said she had murdered her childhood friend over their strained live-in relationship.

According to the police, the woman told them she had slit her 26-year-old partner's throat with a surgical knife while he was asleep, a Times of India report read. She told police he was not maintaining proper conjugal relationship despite their "marriage" in Alandi in August last year.

Senior inspector Nandkishor Shelke, sub-inspector Sudhir Ghadge and their team rushed to Narhe and found the victim lying dead in the third floor of the building. They also recovered the murder weapon from the site.

"The woman told police that after committing the murder, she tried to end her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in the flat using an 'odhani (a shawl-like scarf)', but changed her mind because of her pregnancy and, instead, decided to approach the police. We have recovered the 'odhani', hanging from the ceiling fan, from the spot," Ghadge was quoted as saying in the report.

He said their preliminary investigation revealed that in June last year, the woman, who is a medical support staffer with a city hospital, had lodged a complaint against the deceased and accused him of rape. The case was due for hearing on Tuesday before a city court. Police said the man had been asking the woman to withdraw the complaint and had also threatened her several times.

Ghadge said on Monday, the man had come to the city from his native in Sangli for the court hearing on Tuesday. He thought the woman would withdraw her complaint. He went to her flat and the two had an argument before going to sleep. Sometime later, the woman woke up and slit the victim's throat using a surgical knife.

The report said in May last year, the victim went to his native place for his brother's wedding. One of the woman's friends told her that the victim had got married. The woman was then disturbed and she filed a rape case with the Sinhagad Road police in June last year. Ghadge said, "The victim was arrested in the rape case earlier, but the woman had furnished his bail. So, he was out on bail."

