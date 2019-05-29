Woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint and raped in Muzaffarnagar

crime

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): An unknown man allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint and raped her in Mandwara village of Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

"We have registered a case against one person. The woman has also stated in her complaint that one unknown person was also involved. We are looking for the accused," Alok Verma, Superintendent of Police Rural said.

The police have sent the woman for medical tests.

The incident took place in the village that falls in the Budhana area of the district.

Further details are currently awaited.

In another incident, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a school in Punjab's Sangrur district. The alleged incident took place in Dhuri town when the girl accompanied her mother to school for a parent-teacher meeting. According to reports, the girl was playing in the park when school helper cum conductor lured the girl and taken to a room, where she was brutally raped. The victim's mother was attending the meeting when the crime occurred.

The incident instigated widespread protest in Punjab against the school management and the local administration. The matter came to light when the girl complained of abdominal pain after reaching home. The girl again complained of pain the next day. The mother of the victim took her to a hospital following which it was confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted.

(With inputs from ANI)

