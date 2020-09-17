Woman who ran away from home 7 yrs ago to avoid marriage cracks UPPSC exam

Sanju Rani Verma was 28-years-old when she ran away from home in 2013 to avoid getting married.

In 2013, her ailing mother passed away and she was told to drop out of college midway and get married. She has completed her graduation from RG Degree College in Meerut and was pursuing post-graduation from Delhi University.

Her family mounted pressure on her to get married and settle down, so she ran away from home after a fight, according to a report in Times of India.

She chased her dream all these years and last week, she cracked Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam.

“In 2013, I not only left home but also the PG course I was pursuing from Delhi University as I had no money. I took a room on rent and started teaching children. I also got part-time teaching jobs as private schools,” Sanju, who cleared UPPSC-2018 exam, was quoted as saying.

She took coaching in Meerut. “I continued my studies for civil services exams. I was expecting the post of sub-divisional magistrate. My final aim is to clear the civil services exam and become a district magistrate,” she added.

Recalling her decision of running away from home, Sanju said after her mother passed away, her family started putting pressure on her to get married. She said that she tried to explain them but all in vain, so she decided to live by herself rather than settling down for anything less.

“My family was upset because I started living by myself. But, I’m aware of my responsibilities and want to support my family in every possible way,” she said, adding that I don’t understand the pressure from the society of not letting the daughters study and marrying them off.

