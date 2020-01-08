Woman with Down's syndrome raped, murdered in abandoned building

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 29-year-old woman with Down's syndrome was raped and murdered in Nellore district on Sunday, when she had stepped out to buy vegetables.

The incident happened on Sunday night, but came to light on Monday after her body was found in an abandoned building, a Times of India report said. The accused are yet to be identified.

The police said when the woman did not return home, they began looking for her and found her anklets on Monday near an abandoned building. When they searched the building, they found her body, and filed a complaint with the police.

The report said the preliminary post-mortem conducted by the Nellore Government Hospital confirmed that the woman was raped, and a closer examination of her skull showed that she was bludgeoned to death by a heavy object.

SP Bhaskar Bhushan was quoted in the report as saying that a case of rape and murder has been registered and further investigations are on.

